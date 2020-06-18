Menu

Duffy releases new song after opening up about kidnap ordeal

Showbiz | Published:

The emotional, piano-led ballad debuted on her Instagram page.

Duffy rape claims

Duffy has shared a second new song since revealing she withdrew from the public eye after being raped, drugged and held captive for weeks.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, 35, said the track, titled River In The Sky, was “for better days to come” as she shared it on her Instagram page.

The mournful ballad features a chorus in which Duffy sings “Why, why do we cry?” over a piano accompaniment.

In one verse, she sings: “I walk this life/Doubt on my mind/I pray to fly, burden free/She covers me so patiently/As I learn to deal with the pain.”

Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, debuted a song called Something Beautiful on BBC Radio 2 in March, weeks after breaking her silence.

Aside from a contribution to the Legend film soundtrack in 2015, she had not released new music since her second studio album, Endlessly, in 2010.

In April she posted a lengthy statement online, revealing that she was “raped, drugged and held captive”, and had spent years recovering from the ordeal.

She wrote: “Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes.

“I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

