Ben Price says actors are now ‘used to’ new Coronation Street filming practices

Coronation Street star Ben Price has said the soap’s cast have got used to filming with social distancing measures in place.

The actor, who plays Nick Tilsley in the ITV programme, said that they and the crew have adapted to the extensive new measures which have allowed filming to resume.

He told ITV’s This Morning that there are fewer people on set, they have their temperature checked when they arrive, and the two-metre social distancing rule is enforced by someone with a stick.

He added that costumes are left out for actors and they have to do their own make-up.

“It’s not always worse, the challenge is you make that feel right,” he said.

“We have got used to how we shop and maintaining a bit of distance, my kids maintain distance at school.

“You get used to it and it is just great to be back up and running.

“That was the most important part, getting the show back.”

Price added that filming with social distancing measures in place is easier than anticipated.

“It didn’t feel, after we’d done two days, we’d done 20-odd scenes, it didn’t feel like it became unnatural,” he said.

– Coronation Street resumed filming this week after production was initially paused because of coronavirus.