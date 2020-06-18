Advertising
Anne Hathaway spoofs Devil Wears Prada role with coronavirus joke
The Oscar winner shared a humorous image on her Instagram account.
Anne Hathaway has added a coronavirus-related spin to one of The Devil Wears Prada’s best-loved scenes.
The actress, 37, starred in the hit 2006 film as the assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor, played by Meryl Streep.
In a post to her 17.8 million Instagram followers, she referenced a scene in which her character arrives in the office wearing designer boots, wowing her unfriendly co-workers and prompting one to ask: “Are you wearing the Chanel boots?”
The Oscar winner shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask with the caption: “Are you wearing the C-”
A second message said: “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”
Fans replied, describing the post as “iconic” and commenting “exactly queen”.
