Menu

Advertising

Anne Hathaway spoofs Devil Wears Prada role with coronavirus joke

Showbiz | Published:

The Oscar winner shared a humorous image on her Instagram account.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has added a coronavirus-related spin to one of The Devil Wears Prada’s best-loved scenes.

The actress, 37, starred in the hit 2006 film as the assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor, played by Meryl Streep.

In a post to her 17.8 million Instagram followers, she referenced a scene in which her character arrives in the office wearing designer boots, wowing her unfriendly co-workers and prompting one to ask: “Are you wearing the Chanel boots?”

The Oscar winner shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask with the caption: “Are you wearing the C-”

A second message said: “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”

Fans replied, describing the post as “iconic” and commenting “exactly queen”.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News