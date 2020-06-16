Millie Bobby Brown to join discussion on education and rebuilding society

Millie Bobby Brown is set to take part in a discussion which aims to encourage teenagers to imagine what the world could be like after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stranger Things star, 16, will join Sofia Carson for the World’s Largest Lesson Live event.

The pair will discuss topics including education, health and the future, as well as how school closures have forced people to rethink the value of education.

Sofia Carson will also take part in the discussion (Ian West/PA)

United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed and Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore will also take part in the discussion.

Ms Fore said: “Children are the hidden victims of Covid-19.

“The pandemic has left millions of children out of school, disrupted their access to health services, pushed their families further into poverty, and affected their physical and emotional wellbeing.

(Ian West/PA)

“With so many young lives upended, it is crucial that we meet children’s increasing needs and give them a voice as we respond to the pandemic, help families recover from it, and reimagine the world without it.”

The 35-minute show, titled World’s Largest Lesson, will take place on Tuesday and is being livestreamed online.