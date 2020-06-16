EastEnders ends on a cliffhanger as hiatus begins

EastEnders has ended on a cliffhanger as the hiatus of new episodes of the soap begins.

Filming of the BBC One drama was forced to stop in March due to coronavirus, and the pre-recorded episodes have run out before new ones have been made.

In the final moments of Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed that Sharon Watts is set to become the new owner of The Queen Vic pub.

In the final moments of Tuesday's episode, it was revealed that Sharon Watts is set to become the new owner of The Queen Vic pub.

She secured a last-minute deal with Mick Carter that ensured the pub would not fall into the hands of Phil Mitchell.

Filming of the soap, which premiered on television screens in 1985, is set to resume at the end of June.

To plug the gap while the soap is off-air, Stacey Dooley is set to present a spin-off of the programme which will see cast members discuss the soap.

The first episode of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square, which airs on Monday, will feature Danny Dyer, who plays Mick, and Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter.

Danny Dyer will feature in a spin-off of the soap (Ian West/PA)

Each week across five weeks, two actors from the soap will appear on the show.

Original cast members Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt will be followed by James Bye and Davood Ghadami, then Max Bowden and Tony Clay.

Finally, there will be a socially-distanced reunion between Diane Parish and Tameka Empson.

More contributors for further weeks will be announced in due course.

Classic EastEnders episodes will also be aired to plug the gap.

When the soap resumes, new episodes will be around 10 minutes shorter than the usual running time.

ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street have already resumed filming.