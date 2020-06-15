William surprises shielding family with video call

The Duke of Cambridge has made a surprise video call to a woman and her young son who have been shielding for the last three months.

William spoke with Leanne and five-year-old Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis, and the footage will feature on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday.

It forms part of a film focusing on extremely vulnerable people being advised to remain at home as much as possible, and the challenges they are facing.

Leanne was shown covering her mouth with her hands in shock as the duke called from his home in Norfolk.

William calling Leanne and Kaydyn (BBC/PA)

William discussed the difficulties the family experienced as the lockdown rules changed.

The duke asked: “Is it even more hard and frustrating for you guys bearing in mind the lockdown is starting to ease a little bit?”

Leanne replied: “Yeah, and of course Kaydyn heard that on the news and he was like ‘Oh can we go out now?’ And I was like no we can’t so he’s now like ‘Why can everyone else go out and I can’t?'”

William added: “A lot of people will start to go back to work a lot more and we need to keep the focus on you guys who are going to be shielding and finding that very, very difficult.”

From the start of June, more than 2.2 million extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus were allowed to leave their homes as part of Government measures to ease the lockdown.

Since the advice changed, Leanne and Kaydyn, from Corby, Northamptonshire, have been outside twice, both on country walks.

The BBC said: “Initially Kaydyn was frustrated about being forced to stay inside – now he is very nervous about leaving the house.”

The film will also look at Shelby Lynch, a 21-year-old from Leeds, who has spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and is on a ventilator 24 hours a day.

Her condition means she remains extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

The film describes how Shelby has been finding it difficult at home with her father, sister and stepmother, and being apart from her boyfriend, and says she dreams of the day she can see someone without social distancing.

It follows the moment she finally leaves her home for a socially distanced meeting with her boyfriend for the first time in many weeks.

“He had been feeling a little down so it was nice to see his face light up,” she said.

