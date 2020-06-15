Singer Freya Ridings says she lost 10 stone thanks to hypnotist Paul McKenna

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings has revealed she lost more than 10 stone thanks to the help of hypnotherapist Paul McKenna.

The star, 26, said she was “quite big” growing up before her mother gave her one of McKenna’s books when she was 16.

It helped her shed over 140lbs, Ridings said.

Hypnotherapist Paul McKenna (Ian West/PA)

She appeared on McKenna’s Positivity Podcast and said she was “isolated” at school, suggesting her weight may have been a response to that.

Ridings said: “I was quite sort of big, growing up. Simultaneously, being isolated at school, a part of that was almost the shell I had put around myself. And you (McKenna) have actually been a huge part of that journey which is why I’m really excited to talk to you.

“My mum gave me your book when I was 16 and I remember reading it in the garden and it was boiling hot and summer and I didn’t have any friends at the time and I ended up losing over 10 stone, just at home dancing in the kitchen and doing what you did with your incredible book.

“So thank you so much for that, you’ve had a monumental impact on my life.”

McKenna is one of the world’s best-known hypnotherapists and his books have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, according to his website.

He is the author of popular self-help books including I Can Make You Thin, Quit Smoking Today Without Gaining Weight, I Can Mend Your Broken Heart and I Can Make You Rich.

He is no stranger to helping celebrities, having previously been credited with assisting US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres with quitting smoking.