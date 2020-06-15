Liam Gallagher says his wedding has been postponed as he refuses to wear a mask

Liam Gallagher has said he has postponed his wedding because he refuses to cover his “pretty face” with a mask during the nuptials.

The former Oasis singer had been scheduled to marry girlfriend Debbie Gwyther next month in Italy.

He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X it would be a “crime” if the pair of them had to wear masks during the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Ian West/PA)

“We’re getting married next year in Italy and it’s going to be mega,” he said.

“It’s been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you’ve got to wear face masks and I ain’t hiding this pretty face.

“Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it’s not happening man.”

The singer, who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, proposed to music manager Gwyther, his partner of seven years, during a holiday on Italy’s Amalfi coast last year.