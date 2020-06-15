Liam Gallagher heading for third solo number one album

Liam Gallagher is currently on course to land his third solo UK number one album.

MTV Unplugged, which is a live recording of the singer performing at Hull City Hall, currently leads the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Last year, his album Why Me? Why Not became his second solo number one, following the success of As You Were in 2017.

If he maintains his lead, it will be Gallagher’s 11th number one if Oasis’s albums are included.

MTV unplugged was originally scheduled to be released in April, however the date was pushed back as the vinyl manufacturer was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallagher currently leads Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which has claimed the top spot for the last two weeks, in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Her album previously secured the biggest opening week of 2020 in the albums chart.

Jack Garratt’s Love, Death & Dancing is in third, while Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is fourth.

Gold Against The Soul by Manic Street Preachers is fifth.

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.