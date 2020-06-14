Little Mix fans celebrate Jesy Nelson’s 29th birthday

Little Mix fans have flocked to wish Jesy Nelson a happy 29th birthday.

The official Instagram account of the group – Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – shared a photo of the pop singer.

A message said: “Happy birthday to the absolute queen @jesynelson.”

The BBC Radio 1 account shared a series of pink hearts, while the World Music Awards wrote: “Happy 29th Birthday to #LittleMix’s gorgeous and extremely talented @jesynelson.”

Happy Birthday to our QUEEN Jesy Nelson (@LittleMix) ?? pic.twitter.com/HZugf3Bo7r — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) June 14, 2020

A post from the fashion label Pretty Little Thing, which Little Mix partnered with to launch a clothing collection, described Nelson as a “queen”.

The band’s fans – affectionately called Mixers – shared messages on Twitter.

One wrote: “Happy 29th Birthday to my idol Jesy Nelson who I’ve been looking up to for so long and who inspires me everyday!”

Happy birthday to the person I love and admire the most. There’s no words that describe how much I admire and love this woman. You are everything to me Jesy and I want you to know that I appreciate having you as one of my idols, I love you with my life. I Love You, Jesy Nelson❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjlCJ6ZPAE — ? (@sexyperriebody) June 14, 2020

Another said: “Happy birthday to the person I love and admire the most.

“There’s no words that describe how much I admire and love this woman.

“You are everything to me Jesy and I want you to know that I appreciate having you as one of my idols, I love you with my life.”

Happy birthday to the absolute QUEEN Jesy Nelson. Thank you for all the smiles you gave me. Thank you for loving yourself as you are and teaching me to do the same. Thank you for beingone of the most special parts of my life. I hope you have the best of days#HappyBirthdayJesy pic.twitter.com/8yhjYcNio7 — Queen but uncrowned (@stillthirlwall) June 14, 2020

A third added: “Happy birthday to the absolute QUEEN Jesy Nelson.

“Thank you for all the smiles you gave me.

“Thank you for loving yourself as you are and teaching me to do the same.

“Thank you for being one of the most special parts of my life. I hope you have the best of days.”

Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have since become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

Last year, Nelson documented the abuse she received on social media in a programme for the BBC.

It also covered her attempt to take her own life in 2013 after becoming “obsessed” with the negative comments.