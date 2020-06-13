Rita Ora pens tribute to grandmother following her death

Rita Ora has paid tribute to her “glamorous” and “hardworking” grandmother following her death.

The pop star, 29, shared a letter to her “Nani” with her 16.1 million followers on Instagram, along with a photo of her grandmother and a selfie of them together.

She wrote: “Dear Nani, you were the most glamorous chic hard working independent person I ever met, every day she would go for walks all dressed up looking amazing, go and get her coffee with no help from anyone she didn’t want it!

“She was so caring so strong and sooooo funny!

“My god did we laugh and when she would tell the truth she had no filter!

“But she loved and cared with all her heart. I’m going to miss you everyday.”

Ora said she knew her grandmother would be “protecting us and guiding us”.

The How To Be Lonely singer continued: “Try not to party to much up there in heaven I’ll get fomo! I love you nan.”

Rita Ora on stage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ora did not confirm the cause of death.

Stars including former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth commented, sharing their condolences.

Ora recently praised her psychiatrist mother Vera as “truly heroic” after she returned to the NHS to help prevent mental health and perinatal patients from becoming exposed to Covid-19.

In April, the singer also revealed that she had signed up to be a volunteer for the health service during the outbreak.