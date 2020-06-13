Jenson Button and Brittny Ward announce pregnancy news

Jenson Button and his fiancee Brittny Ward are expecting their second child together, a daughter.

The Formula One star, 40, and American model, 30, announced the news via a post on their respective Instagram accounts, sharing a photo of Ward cradling her bump.

Button wrote: “We’re having a girl!”

Ward added: “We can’t wait to meet you baby girl. @hendrixbutton is going to be the best big brother.”

The pair already share a 10-month-old son called Hendrix.

The couple recently postponed their wedding for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic, having initially pushed it back after Ward fell pregnant with their son.

Stars including TV host Christina Anstead and fellow models Julia Lescova and Genevieve Morton posted messages of congratulations to the couple.

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.