The Repair Shop gets new spin-off series

The BBC has announced a Repair Shop spin-off.

The restoration show, in which people bring in their cherished objects to be fixed, has been a hit for the broadcaster, moving from the daytime to an evening slot.

Now a new programme, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain, will uncover the history behind the objects which have been featured on the show.

The spin-off will air on BBC One daytime and be narrated by host of the main programme Jay Blades.

Blades said: “I absolutely love working on The Repair Shop, and for me, it’s always been about the personal stories behind the items.

“The new series has made me fall in love all over again, the history is just so powerful and if you close your eyes you actually feel like you’ve been transported back to a moment in time.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said: “The Repair Shop’s experts have taken us on an incredible journey from the past to the present through their painstaking and loving restorations.

“Throughout, we’ve learnt about some extraordinary items which hold a mirror to modern Britain and the way we live now and this new series celebrates that.”