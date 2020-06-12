Advertising
Ellie Goulding reveals she considered a career in politics
The Brit Award winner went for work experience at Parliament.
Ellie Goulding has revealed that she nearly went into politics before turning to pop music.
The singer, 33, said seeing homelessness, pollution and poverty as a young woman had prompted her to write to her local MP.
The Love Me Like You Do singer later went for work experience at Parliament.
She said on Twitter: “At one point I wanted to go into politics because of what I noticed around me (Homelessness, Pollution, poverty) I wrote to my local MP and got ‘work experience’ at Houses of Parliament, mad.”
Goulding, from Hereford, is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Foundation.
She has been vocal about climate change, politics and, most recently, the Black Lives Matter movement.
Earlier this month, she released a statement on Twitter addressing the death of George Floyd in the US, and subsequent anti-racism protests.
She said: “After being initially horrified, I (spent) the past few days learning and listening, opening my ears to voices that have been protesting this for years and dedicating their lives to it, to voices I am ashamed that I didn’t listen to more, to history I safely and comfortably knew a bit about but not enough.”
Goulding also promised to be a “better ally” to marginalised communities.
