Filmmaker Ava DuVernay elected to the Academy’s board of governors

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is among six people elected to the Academy’s board of governors for the first time.

DuVernay, acclaimed for films including civil rights drama Selma and documentary 13th, was nominated from the directors branch.

Responding to the news, she said: “Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy.

Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy. Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner. pic.twitter.com/y1CWtguSO2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 10, 2020

“Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner.”

Also elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board of governors are casting director Debra Zane, editor Stephen Rivkin and Linda Flowers, from the makeup artists and hairstylists branch.

Lynette Howell Taylor, known for her work on A Star Is Born, was elected from the producers branch while Rob Bredow was nominated from the visual effects branch.

Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg was among those re-elected to the board.

Advertising

According to the Academy, the body which oversees the Oscars, the latest election saw the number of female governors increase from 25 to 26 while people of colour increased from 11 to 12.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

The board of governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision and oversees its finances.