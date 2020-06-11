Disneyland announces plans to begin phased reopening next month

Disneyland is set to begin a phased reopening of its theme park in California next month.

Gates will reopen to the public at the Disneyland Resort on July 17, which is 65 years to the day that the park first welcomed visitors.

Capacity will be “significantly limited” at the attraction, which is in Anaheim, in order to allow for social distancing, the park said in a statement.

We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020

The park’s hotels and spa will subsequently reopen on July 23, while the Downtown Disney District, which features shops and restaurants, will reopen on July 9.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place when the park allows guests to return.

A statement on the park’s website said: “It’s time for magic and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

It added that some events, such as parades, will return at a later date, while “meet and greets”, where children can interact with people wearing costumes of their favourite characters, will also not take place.