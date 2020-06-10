Ryan Murphy expecting third child with husband David Miller

Ryan Murphy has revealed he is expecting a third child with his husband David Miller.

The couple already have sons Ford Theodore, five, and Logan Phineas, seven.

Writing about their two homes in New York and Los Angeles for Architectural Digest, he said: “Both houses were completed at exactly the same time.

“We have loved our year in them, calmed and nourished by their monochromatic subtlety and purposeful restraint.

“But wouldn’t you know it, I feel an attack of colour and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles coming on. We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August.”

Murphy, who created hit TV shows including Glee, American Horror Story and American Crime Story, has previously spoken about Ford’s battle with neuroblastoma.

In an Instagram post in 2018, featuring a photo of his son, he wrote: “I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives.

“Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal paediatric cancer.

“Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumour the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant paediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures.

“My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving.

“He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla.

“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honoured and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford.”