Lizzo slams body shamers as she reveals workout routine

Lizzo has said she is working out to have her own “ideal body type”, as she slammed fat shamers.

The Truth Hurts singer shared a video on TikTok of her exercise routine, which involves riding a stationary bike, doing jump squats and jumping over a skipping rope, while also admiring her physique in the mirror.

She captioned the clip: “If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here.”

Narrating the video of her exercising, she said: “Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type.

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f****** business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f****** self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside.

“And a lot of y’all need to do a f****** cleanse for your insides.

She signed off saying: “Namaste, have a great day.”