In pictures: Liz Hurley turns 55

A Versace dress held together with gold safety pins has become one of her most famous fashion moments.

Actress and model Liz Hurley, who turns 55 on June 10, wore the designer dress while accompanying then-boyfriend Hugh Grant to the Four Weddings And A Funeral premiere in 1994.

As she celebrates the birthday milestone, we look at her career and highlights through the years.

This Versace dress grabbed headlines as Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant arrived for the charity premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral in 1994 (PA)

Hurley and actor Hugh Grant dated from 1987 to 2000 and Grant is godfather to her son Damian with Steve Bing (Dave Cheskin/PA)

Hurley also recently recycled another Versace dress she wore 21 years ago, and posted a photograph of her wearing it on her Instagram account.

She launched her own range of swimwear and beachwear in 2005, and often models it herself.

Her son Damian, whose father is American businessman Steve Bing, recently turned 18 and is following in his mother’s modelling footsteps.

Hurley also dated cricketer Shane Warne and they were engaged from 2011 to 2013 (PA)

Hurley’s acting career has included her playing the role of Queen Helena, the scheming matriarch of a hedonistic fictional British royal family, in the E! series The Royals.

Hurley was married to Arun Nayar, but the couple divorced after four years in 2011 (PA)

Hurley told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine in 2017 that she is on good terms with her former flames (PA)

Her film roles include appearing in two Austin Powers films, as well as a leading role in the 2000 US comedy, Bedazzled.

Cosmetics giant Estee Lauder is often credited with having given Hurley her break into the modelling world in her late 20s, and she has since had a long-standing relationship working with them.