Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx attend George Floyd’s funeral

Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum were among the hundreds of mourners packed into a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, a black man, died after being arrested in Minneapolis last month and his death sparked a wave of protests against racial injustice around the world.

He was laid to rest at the Fountain of Praise church in his home town on Tuesday.

Oscar-winning actor Foxx and Magic Mike star Tatum wore white shirts, while Foxx, 52, wore a face mask bearing Mr Floyd’s name.

(David J Phillip/AP)

Also reportedly attending were American football stars JJ Watt and DJ Reader and record producer Al B Sure.

In a video eulogy played to mourners, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said: “No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why?

“Now is the time for racial justice. That is the answer we must give to our children when they ask why.”

Advertising

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old father, died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck on May 25. The incident was caught on camera and the video ignited protests around the world.

It energised the Black Lives Matter movement, with demonstrations quickly spreading beyond the US. The UK has seen several protests, including in Bristol on Sunday where the statue of a former slave trader was toppled.

That has sparked a national debate on which historical figures deserve to be memorialised.

Celebrities to have paid tribute to Mr Floyd include Beyonce, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West and John Boyega.