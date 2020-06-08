Menu

Millie Mackintosh says she is on ‘cloud nine’ following daughter’s birth

She said she was ‘supported by such incredible nurses, doctors and midwives throughout the whole process’ of childbirth.

Millie Mackintosh has said that she and husband Hugo Taylor are on “cloud nine” following the birth of their baby daughter.

She told Hello! magazine that the time has gone “so quickly” since Sienna Grace’s birth.

The Made In Chelsea star, 30, added: “She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes.”

She added that she was glad to have Taylor present for the birth, which reportedly took place last month, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible,” she said.

Mackintosh said they were “supported by such incredible nurses, doctors and midwives throughout the whole process”.

She added: “When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is really real’.

“Even though you’ve been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can’t quite believe it until you meet her.

“I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment.”

Mackintosh and Taylor tied the knot in 2018.

