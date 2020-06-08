Advertising
Marcel Somerville says he ‘nearly died’ in message from hospital bed
The former Love Island contestant thanked his fans for their ‘prayers and blessings’.
Marcel Somerville has told how he “nearly died” on the weekend after being admitted to hospital with an unknown illness.
The Love Island star and former Blazin’ Squad rapper shared a message from his hospital bed.
He told his 648,000 Instagram followers: “This is just a message to everyone that has been sending all their prayers and blessings.
“They don’t go missed, I really appreciate them, I really need them right now.
“It’s been a very, very hard few days for me.
“Saturday was literally the worst day of my life and I nearly died but just keep sending them my way because I really need them.”
Somerville also shared a video of his hospital bed, showing his arm attached to wires and a drip.
“All the wires,” he wrote alongside a blue NHS heart.
Somerville has been spending lockdown with his girlfriend Rebecca Vieira.
She posted a series of photos of them together on Monday morning, writing: “My sun & stars – i love you.”
Somerville replied, saying “I miss you baby” before Vieira said: “You’ll be back home with me soon. I love u.”
Somerville found fame as part of Blazin’ Squad and later appeared on Love Island’s third series in 2017.
He partnered with ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen and the pair finished in fourth place, but split soon after the show.
