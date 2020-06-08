Jonathan Ross defends JK Rowling following online transgender row

Jonathan Ross has supported JK Rowling following a transgender row.

The 54-year-old author responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling was criticised on Twitter and accused of being “transphobic”.

She defended her tweet, saying: “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.

“I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

I just ate too many brownies. Again. Oh, and also. @jk_rowling is both right and magnificent.For those accusing her of transphobia, please read what she wrote. She clearly is not. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) June 7, 2020

Chat show host Ross wrote: “JK Rowling is both right and magnificent.

“For those accusing her of transphobia, please read what she wrote. She clearly is not.”