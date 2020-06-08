Home Secretary Priti Patel praises BBC Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised BBC drama Sitting In Limbo and said it “epitomises the unimaginable suffering” endured by the Windrush generation.

The feature-length drama stars Patrick Robinson as a man who is detained by the Home Office and threatened with deportation.

Sitting In Limbo was written by Stephen S Thompson and is based on the true story of his brother Anthony Bryan’s personal struggle to be accepted as a British citizen.

#SittingInLimbo epitomises the unimaginable suffering endured by the Windrush generation. On behalf of successive governments, I apologise again to victims & their families. I will do all I can to ensure @ukhomeoffice protects & listens to every part of the community it serves. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 8, 2020

The programme is set in 2016, four years after the coalition government introduced the hostile environment policy.

Ms Patel praised the show and offered another apology to victims and their families.

She tweeted: “#SittingInLimbo epitomises the unimaginable suffering endured by the Windrush generation. On behalf of successive governments, I apologise again to victims & their families.”

Ms Patel added: “I will do all I can to ensure @ukhomeoffice protects & listens to every part of the community it serves.”

Advertising

She was not the only politician to praise Sitting In Limbo.

Racism, at its root, comes from ignorance. If the last two weeks has left you wanting to learn more about black British history, don’t miss #SittingInLimbo. We are here because you were there. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 8, 2020

David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, said: “Racism, at its root, comes from ignorance. If the last two weeks has left you wanting to learn more about black British history, don’t miss #SittingInLimbo. We are here because you were there.”

Celebrities also responded to the show. Former children’s TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, said it reduced her to tears.

Advertising

I’m watching #SittingInLimbo and even though I know the story my heart is in my mouth and I’m weeping #windrushscandal #BlackLivesMatter @BBC1 ❤️ — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) June 8, 2020

She tweeted: “I’m watching #SittingInLimbo and even though I know the story my heart is in my mouth and I’m weeping.”

Former Arsenal and England footballer Ian Wright said it was “f****** heartbreaking” to watch Sitting In Limbo, while Gary Lineker said the scandal was a “national disgrace”.

Scandal is not a strong enough word for what this country did to the Windrush generation. It’s utterly shameful. A national disgrace. #SittingInLimbo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 8, 2020

He said: “Scandal is not a strong enough word for what this country did to the Windrush generation. It’s utterly shameful. A national disgrace.”

Sitting In Limbo aired on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday.