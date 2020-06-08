Candice Carty-Williams’s Queenie up for female comedy writing award

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams is among the novels shortlisted for an award for female comedy writing.

The book is shortlisted in the published comic novels category of The Comedy Women In Print Prize.

It is up against novels including The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary and Reasons To Be Cheerful by Nina Stibbe.

Helen Lederer, who founded the awards last year, said: “Judging and managing the prize in lockdown was interesting – but we got there.

“The 2020 titles reflect a range of surprising heroines that made the judges laugh in different ways.

“From empowerment to dentistry and chip shops – it’s all there.”

Other books shortlisted in the published comic novels category include Big Girl, Small Town by Michelle Gallen, The Blessed Girl by Angela Makholwa, Abbi Waxman’s The Bookish Life Of Nina Hill and Frankissstein by Jeanette Winterson.

Shortlists have also been revealed for the published humorous graphic novels and unpublished comic novels categories.

The award winners in the three categories will be revealed on September 14.

The recipient of the game changer award will also be announced during the ceremony.