Aston Merrygold gives fans a glimpse of new baby Macaulay Shay

JLS star Aston Merrygold has given fans a look at his new baby son Macaulay Shay.

The singer welcomed his second child with fiancee Sarah Lou Richards on June 5.

The couple are already parents to son Grayson Jax, two.

Sharing a photo of himself cradling the newborn as he and Richards both kiss the toddler on the cheek, he wrote: “I thought life was complete on January 30th 2018.. but June 5th 2020 3 just became a perfect 4!”

Merrygold announced the baby’s arrival on June 6 when he wrote: “Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52pm 5/6/2020.”

He previously revealed the baby was due on May 25, when he shared a photo of the couple with a positive pregnancy test and wrote: “So it’s baby boy/girls due date.. October 3rd we took this as we had just found out life was guna change & get even more crazy (as you can see the panic was real)!

Advertising

“I’ve watched only what I can describe as superwoman shine through this pregnancy (as she did the first) but I’m so proud & so in love with you @sarahlourichards I honestly can’t wait for our little family to become 4.

“But until then let’s sit back and enjoy the last couple hours or few days as a 3!!!!!”

The couple confirmed they were expecting a second child in December 2019 when they shared a photo of them dancing together before their son Grayson runs into the frame carrying a photo of a scan of the new baby.