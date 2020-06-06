Masked Singer US judge reveals how the celebrities keep their identities hidden

The Masked Singer US judge Jenny McCarthy has revealed how the celebrity contestants keep their identities under wraps.

The wildly popular talent show sees 16 famous faces donning distinctive costumes while performing for the judges, who are tasked with guessing who they are.

It first aired in the US last year and a UK version premiered on ITV in January, with former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts crowned the winner.

The Masked Singer sees celebrity contestants performing in weird and wonderful costumes (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)

Season two of the US show is coming to ITV on Saturday and McCarthy – on the judging panel alongside Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong – revealed the contestants and their entourage have to disguise themselves on set.

She said: “The security is the coolest thing ever. I’m kind of jealous of it. They get to walk in with hoods on and shirts that say ‘don’t talk to me’ – who wouldn’t want that?! – and their managers and their agents are all dressed up so they’re not even recognisable because a lot of them are, especially in this business.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can only imagine what the secrecy was like on Game of Thrones but this seems comparable in terms of confidentiality.”

Comedian and actor Jeong said the celebrities made an extra effort to disguise their identities in season two, including changing their voices.

He said: “From what I’ve noticed contestants are savvier and smarter and I have been fooled and swerved on a level that maybe didn’t happen last season and I’ve definitely been bamboozled more than once. I’ve been played.

“I’m the easiest person to be played, I’m like not the brightest bulb on this show. I’m the dimmest bulb. There have been times where, even universally as a panel, we’ve all been played. The show is evolving into just an even better show.”

The Masked Singer US airs on ITV at 4.35pm on Saturday.