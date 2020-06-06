Hollyoaks says it is investigating actress’s racism claims

Hollyoaks has launched an investigation into claims made by one of the programme’s stars that she has experienced racism while working on the soap.

Rachel Adedeji said on Friday that the “experiences I have encountered are a constant reminder of how difficult it is being a black woman in the industry”.

She added that she has only worked with one black director on the Channel 4 show, and “very little is being done behind the scenes” to address issues around racial inequality.

The actress said that she had been the subject of racism while working on the show, and her “fellow black cast mates are deemed angry, aggressive and too vocal”.

She urged the makers of the programme to “think” and “do better”.

The soap’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement seems “performative and disingenuous”, she added.

A statement posted on Hollyoaks’ official Instagram page on Saturday said that the soap “has zero tolerance on racism”.

It added: “We are taking Rachel Adedeji’s comments extremely seriously and are investigating.”