Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes after he said he was ‘hurt’ by the show

A spokesperson for Celebrity Gogglebox has apologised to Eamonn Holmes after he said the makers of the programme had left him “hurt beyond belief” with an “idiotic and cruel edit”.

The TV presenter had accused the makers of the Channel 4 show of omitting a conversation he had about his father dying from a heart attack and instead replacing it with a “funny story”.

The episode has been re-edited for the broadcaster’s on demand service and any future repeats.

Holmes appeared on the show with his wife Langsford (John Stillwell/PA)

A spokesperson for the programme said: “We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week’s episode.

“We understand and respect Eamonn’s feelings on such a deeply personal story.

“We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All 4.

“We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series.”

Advertising

For those who judged me wrongly. I think it's important you read this. It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme. Thank you @C4Gogglebox https://t.co/RAqXELZFxB — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 6, 2020

The episode saw a boy save his father’s life by calling 999 and resuscitating him, following a suspected heart attack.

Following this, the pair discussed Langsford’s labour with their son, with Holmes saying: “All I can say is, when your contractions started when you had Jack, I don’t like singing my own praises, but thank goodness I was the ambulance that day.

“I got you there in the nick of time.”

Advertising

Ruth replied saying she had had to direct him to the hospital, but Holmes replied: “Did I get you there? Did you have the child in the hospital under medical supervision?

“All’s well that ends well, thanks to me.”

(Ian West/PA)

After the show aired, Holmes replied to messages on Twitter criticising him for his response to the scene.

He said: “I am hurt beyond belief that Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR.

“Idiotic and cruel edit.”

After the apology was issued on Saturday, he said: “It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme.”