Celebrities join Black Lives Matter protests

Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Anthony Joshua, Amber Gill and Boris Becker have joined Black Lives Matter protests.

The famous faces showed their support at anti-racism rallies on Saturday.

Reality star Kate Ferdinand said attending the London protest with husband and former footballer Rio was “a moving and overwhelming experience for us”.

She added: “Honestly, we were cautious about going and taking the children but we are so glad we made the decision to go, it’s something we will all remember for the rest of our lives.

“It felt so good to be part of the movement.

“Our kids are the future, for us it’s so important for them to understand what is happening in the world and be part of the change, we need to continue to educate ourselves and the younger generation.”

Former tennis player and sport commentator Boris Becker also attended the London protest.

He shared a video of himself wearing a face mask among a group of demonstrators in the city centre.

Boxer Anthony Joshua attended a protest in his home town of Watford.

Afterwards, he wrote on Instagram: “We are uniting our community, sparking discussions about economic change and education!”

Amber Gill, who won Love Island in 2019, was at the London protest and said she handed out masks, hand sanitiser and water to people.

After the demonstration, she said in a video message: “It feels amazing, it is so uplifting.

“It is so nice to see so many happy faces, all there for change, all there for a good reason and all there with good intentions, which is really good to see.”