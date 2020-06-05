Victoria Beckham discusses the fashion industry and Black Lives Matter movement

Victoria Beckham has said that the fashion industry has “a huge role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement”, adding that her company needs to be “better” on issues around racial justice.

In a lengthy post on social media, she added that it is “each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change”.

She added that she is “truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society”.

The fashion designer and former pop star’s comments come after demonstrations about racism in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester that were triggered by the death of George Floyd in the US.

Beckham said: “The fashion industry has a huge role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better.

“It starts with representation, both within our businesses and who we work with externally.”

(Chris Radburn/PA)

She said that her company needs to “look inwards and be better”, adding that she has set up a team of people to look at how they work.

Beckham added: “Things won’t change or be solved in a day, but we clearly can’t wait another day to start doing more.”

Victoria Beckham founded her fashion label in 2008.