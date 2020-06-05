Susanna Reid leads support for Kate Garraway as she talks about husband’s health

Kate Garraway has been praised by fellow broadcasters for speaking “movingly and positively” about her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain star fought back tears as she appeared on the show to say that while the former political consultant has tested negative for Covid-19, the illness has “wreaked extraordinary damage” on his body and she does not know if he will recover.

She said she is hoping for “one more” miracle to help him pull through.

Garraway’s GMB co-star Susanna Reid tweeted: “Oh @kategarraway you are such a tower of strength for Derek and the children.

“So much love for you all. Everyone watching is with you, hoping for that miracle.”

Her fellow presenter Charlotte Hawkins wrote: “Sending SO much love to @kategarraway speaking so bravely but heartbreakingly about Derek on @GMB.

“‘I’m so grateful he’s still here & holding on but he’s very very sick…he’s covid free, but it’s wreaked extraordinary damage on his body & we don’t know he can recover from that’.”

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire praised Garraway for her “poignant” interview, writing: “Speaking for first time about her husband’s serious coronavirus infection, @kategarraway on @GMB speaking movingly and also positively.

“Derek Draper is ‘no longer in an induced coma but his recovery is slow’. Kate says they’ve been told that recovery could take a year. Poignant.”

ITV star Lorraine Kelly also voiced her support for Garraway, writing: “So proud of our @kategarraway – speaking with bravery and from the heart about her husband Derek’s fight against #covid19.”

“Please everyone take care of yourselves amid this crisis.”

Speaking to Kelly later on GMB, Dr Hilary Jones said: “She has done more in today’s interview than I’ve done in three months in explaining what this virus can do to people.”