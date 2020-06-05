Sandra Oh: Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be dream guest star on Killing Eve

Sandra Oh has said she would like to see Phoebe Waller-Bridge guest star in Killing Eve.

The third series of the BBC America thriller, starring Oh as a now-former MI5 agent and Jodie Comer as Russian assassin Villanelle, recently concluded on iPlayer.

Waller-Bridge adapted the first series from Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels, but handed over the role of head writer to Emerald Fennell for the second series, before Suzanne Heathcote took over for the third.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking during an online Q&A hosted by Bafta, Oh said Fleabag star Waller-Bridge would be the “dream” guest for the next series.

She said: “The dream guest star for Killing Eve is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Absolutely, it would be amazing if somehow she came on as some character.

“I don’t know what that would be. Who would be willing to write that? But I think that would just be so meta.”

Journalist Miranda Sawyer, who was hosting the session, suggested she could feature as the head of The 12, a shadowy crime organisation.

Advertising

The session also featured Comer, Fiona Shaw and writer Heathcote speaking from their homes via video call.

Shaw, who plays MI5 boss Carolyn Martens, said she would like Idris Elba to star as one of her character’s agents.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve (Bafta/PA)

Comer also touted the murderous Villanelle as a role model because of her fearlessness.

Advertising

She said: “For me it’s so easy, it’s her freedom of expression. She is so herself.

“She wears what she wants, she expresses herself in that way. She says what she thinks, when she thinks it.

“She has very little fear in that sense. This season is a little bit different. The thing she is most fearful of is herself.

“With regards to the outside world and people’s perceptions, I think she is quite immune to that in a lot of ways.

“I really respect that because we are so instilled with fear, especially now in this climate, and she doesn’t have it.

“That’s a very powerful thing to hold.”

Comer said some of Villanelle’s character had seeped into her and helped build her confidence.

She said: “Without sounding like a silly actor, some things do seep into your life in that way.

“I think I have found a lot of freedom in playing her in regards to when we started season one and feeling out of my depth, and coming onto set and sometimes there were these outrageous scenes, or just having to bear yourself, to push things in a certain way, and not feeling embarrassed about being in a room full of people.

“I think it really helped me knock those walls down and bear a little bit more, is what she has instilled in me.”