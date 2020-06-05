Lady Gaga’s Chromatica scores biggest opening week of 2020 on album chart

Lady Gaga’s sixth record Chromatica has scored the biggest opening week of 2020 on the official albums chart.

The album marks the fourth number one for the singer and tops the chart with 53,000 sales, beating the first week tallies of her 2014 duets album with Tony Bennett Cheek To Cheek, 2016’s Joanne and the cast recording of A Star Is Born from 2018.

Chromatica has outperformed the rest of the week’s top ten combined and was even the fastest-selling vinyl record of the year to date, with 8,500 copies sold.

It is the biggest opening week for a female artist’s album since Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next in February 2019.

Youtuber-turned-rapper KSI holds on to the number two spot with his debut album Dissimulation, and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is in third place.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia holds steady at four and Harry Styles’ Fine Line rounds out the top five.

In the official singles chart Gaga has lost the top spot after her song with Ariana Grande, Rain On Me, slipped to two and DaBaby by Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch, reclaimed the number one place.

Two more songs from Chromatica claim places in the top 40 – Sour Candy, a collaboration with K-pop band Blackpink lands at number 17, and Alice enters at 29.

S1mba featuring DTG holds steady at number three, Drake’s Tootsie Slide climbs back up to number four and Breaking Me by Topic featuring A7S climbs up to number five.