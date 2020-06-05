Gigi Hadid donates clothes to British Vogue charity auction

Catwalk stars including Gigi Hadid, Helena Christensen and Joan Smalls are auctioning items from their wardrobes to raise money for charity.

The Way We Wore auction, conceived by British Vogue in partnership with luxury resale store HEWI, will feature clothes from 23 of the world’s top models.

Money raised will go to NHS Charities Together and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in the US.

Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, who are expecting a child together, posed in a rare shared photo to promote the auction.

She said: “I appreciate the opportunity to give back in this way, and hope that whoever ends up with these pieces – the Fenty top and skirt and Dior saddlebag – really enjoys them, knowing that their contribution will help those struggling due to Covid-19.

“Zayn and I send our love and best wishes to everyone.”

Donating a dress, model-turned-designer Christensen said: “I wore this vintage Christian Dior dress to an Oscars week party.

“History is in every thread, and it oozes an elegance and glamour that hardly exists anymore.

“I felt as if I were playing the part of a very cool, chic character wearing it.”

Helena Christensen has donated a vintage Christian Dior dress (Ian West/PA)

Smalls offered a bag, saying: “This Givenchy bag has travelled everywhere with me – its size is deceptive, so much fits in it.

“It became such a staple of my wardrobe that at one point I was like, ‘I need to give her a break’, and I took such good care of her because of that.”

Lily Aldridge, Paloma Elsesser and Christy Turlington Burns are also taking part.

The idea for the auction was conceived soon after the UK went into lockdown, while the British Vogue team was discussing how to create fashion imagery remotely during the pandemic.

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: “I’ve been so touched to see how my own industry has been rallying during the pandemic.

“Some of fashion’s leading models are taking part in a special British Vogue project to raise money for NHS Charities Together and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, by each selecting a look from their own wardrobe to auction off.

“I am delighted to reveal a galaxy of catwalk stars who have self-documented – in spectacular style – and written about treasured pieces in the July issue of the magazine.

“Their at-home photographs are so joyful, and their choices so personal, I hope you will all be encouraged to bid and raise funds for these worthy causes.”

The auction, featured in the July issue of British Vogue, will launch on Tuesday June 9 at 2pm and will remain open for 72 hours.

More information can be found at Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com.