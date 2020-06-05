Forbes magazine names Kylie Jenner the highest-paid celebrity

Forbes has named Kylie Jenner the world’s highest-paid celebrity – a week after accusing her of attempting to inflate her net worth.

The magazine stripped the makeup entrepreneur of her billionaire status and alleged she had been misleading over the value of her Kylie Cosmetics business.

Jenner, 22, responded in a series of tweets, saying Forbes was guilty of “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions”.

Kylie Jenner has been named the world’s highest-paid celebrity by Forbes magazine (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

However, whether she was guilty or not of trying to deceive the magazine, it has now named her the best-paid celebrity on the planet, with annual earnings of 590 million dollars (about £468 million).

Jenner sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty in a deal valued at 1.2 billion dollars (£1 billion) early this year.

Jenner’s brother-in-law, the rapper Kanye West, came in second, according to Forbes, taking home 170 million dollars (about £135 million).

That made West the top earning musician but most of his wealth comes from his Yeezy fashion label, Forbes said.

Other stars to make the top 10 of Forbes’ 100 richest celebrities list included Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry, said to have raked in 97 million dollars (about £77 million) and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who reportedly earned 87.5 million dollars (about £70 million).

Athletes including Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and LA Lakers basketball player LeBron James also made the top 10.