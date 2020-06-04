Olivia Colman’s Queen among Bafta TV snubs

Olivia Colman reigned over the third series of The Crown but missed out on a Bafta nomination for her portrayal of the Queen.

The actress took over the role from Claire Foy, who played the Queen for the first two series, as the lavish Netflix drama followed events including the Aberfan mining disaster, the moon landing, the romance between the Prince of Wales and Camilla Shand, and the investiture of Charles as Prince of Wales.

The cast won best ensemble in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, while Colman won the best actress in a drama prize at the Golden Globes in January.

The show was nominated for the best drama series Bafta, and there were nods for Josh O’Connor as supporting actor for his turn as the Prince of Wales, and Helena Bonham Carter for her supporting performance as Princess Margaret.

Fleabag star Andrew Scott missed out on a supporting actor nomination for his headline-making performance as the “hot priest”, despite recognition in that category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Andrew Scott (Ian West/PA)

Instead the nominees are O’Connor for The Crown, Joe Absolom for A Confession, Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl and Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji.

Britain’s Got Talent missed out on a nomination for best entertainment programme, with nods instead going to The Greatest Dancer, The Rap Game UK, Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice UK.

Britain’s Got Talent judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

And despite winning the prize last year, EastEnders missed out on a nomination for best soap or continuing drama, with the nods going instead to Casualty, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Holby City.

The British Academy Television Awards ceremony will be on July 31 on BBC One, with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on July 17.