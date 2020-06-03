Nessa’s Gavin & Stacey proposal up for must-see TV moment of the year award

Scenes from Gavin & Stacey and Game Of Thrones are in the running to be voted the best TV moment at this year’s Bafta television awards.

The programmes are among the six nominees for the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Nessa’s proposal to Smithy in Gavin & Stacey, Arya killing the Night King in Game Of Thrones and John Corbett’s death in Line Of Duty have made the shortlist.

Griffiths’ recoupling made the shortlist (Matt Crossick/PA)

The death of Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street and Michael Griffiths’ dramatic recoupling from Amber Gill in Love Island are also nominated.

The confessional scene in Fleabag where the hot priest is forced to chose between love and his relationship with God also made the shortlist.

Caitlin Moran, who is on the jury that helped to compile the list, said: “Now, more than ever, we have needed the sense of escape, truth, community and joy that the best television delivers, and we are talking about it everywhere: on the sofa, on Twitter, and at a safe distance of two metres whenever we meet up.”

Moran said that TV is providing an ‘escape’ (Ian West/PA)

She added: “So whether you were shouting ‘Get in there, Arya!’ as she went head-to-head with the Night King, tweeting ‘Gngngngngn’ at the hot priest in Fleabag, or finding yourself, unexpectedly, bursting into tears when Nessa proposed to Smithy, it’s now over to you to decide on which moment truly ‘won the telly’.”

Members of the public can vote for their favourite TV moment of the year at virginmedia.com/bafta.

The winner will be announced on July 31 in a ceremony which is being hosted by Richard Ayoade.