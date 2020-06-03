Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ‘heartbroken’ over puppy’s death

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have revealed their pomeranian puppy has died, just days after they got him.

The couple first shared photos of Mr Chai less than a week ago, when Hague celebrated her 21st birthday and they set up his own Instagram account.

The dog amassed 148,000 followers in that time, and his biography read: “Baby to Molly-Mae & Tommy. Very smol Pomeranian Boy.”

The Love Island star wrote on her Instagram story: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this.

“Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe.

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.

(Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

“Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation.

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy.”

(Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

Hague also shared a video of the dog with the caption Sleep tight baby Chai.

Fury shared the same statement on his own Instagram story.