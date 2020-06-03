HelloFresh ends partnership with Glee star Lea Michele

Meal-kit brand HelloFresh said it has “ended our partnership” with former Glee actress Lea Michele after a co-star said she made her time on the show a “living hell”.

Samantha Ware appeared on the musical comedy-drama alongside Michele and accused her of “traumatic microaggressions” that made her “question a career in Hollywood”.

Michele, 33, has not responded to the claims on social media and her representatives have also not replied to requests for comment.

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

HelloFresh, a meal-kit brand Michele has featured on her Instagram page, said on Tuesday it was no longer working with the actress.

Ware made the allegation after Michele tweeted to condemn the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry on all six seasons of Glee, said: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

She added the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Michele was one of Glee’s breakout stars, earning an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.