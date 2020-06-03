Giovanna Fletcher and Nigel Clarke launch Baby Club lockdown spin-off

Presenters Giovanna Fletcher and Nigel Clarke are launching a spin-off of their CBeebies series, to help keep children entertained during the lockdown.

Across 10 weeks, The Baby Club At Home will feature a variety of nursery rhymes, songs and creative activities.

Hosted alternately by Fletcher and Clarke from their homes, the six-minute episodes aim to offer parents a trusted source of encouragement and advice.

The series also features self-shot footage of families from across the country joining in the activities and sing-a-longs.

Fletcher said: “To be able to still bring some joy and support for parents across the country during this time means the world to me and I have absolutely loved seeing the little ones enjoying themselves in the self-shot footage too!”

Clarke said: “It is so important to give parents somewhere to turn to for ideas and encouragement during these strange times and I’m really proud to be a part of it.

“It was actually a lot of fun to film this from home, so I hope parents and their babies have a blast joining in.”

The original series, The Baby Club, was aimed at parents with children under 14 months old, particularly stay-at-home mothers and fathers, and parents who may not have access to baby groups, or feel they struggle to spend time with their young babies.

The Baby Club At Home will air on Saturdays and Sundays on CBeebies at 9.25am from June 6.