ITV announces return date for John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen

The latest series of John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen returns to ITV on Saturday, the channel has said.

The popular cookery show features husband and wife duo John Torode and Lisa Faulkner and launches its fourth series this week.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are returning for the latest series of the TV cook show (Ian West/PA)

Filming took place at Television Centre in London during lockdown, with ITV saying social distancing guidelines were adhered to.

The programme was filmed with a minimal crew, the broadcaster said.

Each episode will have a different theme, including Greek food, a retro revival and a taste of the Mediterranean.

Torode and Faulkner will be using easy to source ingredients, ITV said, as well as providing plenty of alternatives and at-home hacks.

New to the series, the hosts will also feature special how-to demos on techniques which they prove are not as complicated as some cooks may imagine, ITV said.

Watch John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen Saturdays from June 6 at 11.35am on ITV.