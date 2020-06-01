Classic gig posters on sale to raise money for venues hit by pandemic

Classic gig posters of artists including The Killers, Amy Winehouse and Coldplay have gone on sale to raise money for music venues at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has teamed up with TCB Merchandise and promoter Neil O’Brien to launch The Writing Is On The Wall initiative.

Fans can buy A3-size reproduction posters from gigs including Coldplay at Tunbridge Wells Forum in November 1999 and Oasis at The Fleece and Firkin in Bristol in August 1994.

Amy Winehouse at The Fleece in Bristol (The Fleece/PA)

Other artists featured in the series include Pulp, Muse, Supergrass, Vaccines, Feeder, Biffy Clyro and Green Day.

More venues are expected to join the initiative, bringing with them new catalogues of posters.

More than 400 venues are at risk of being permanently closed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the trust.

Coldplay at the Tunbridge Wells Forum (Tunbrudge Wells Forum/PA)

Of the money raised, venues will receive 80% after VAT and costs, with TCB Merchandise using the remaining 20% to cover their fulfilment and campaign costs.

Mr O’Brien said: “I saw a post last week from MVT’s Mark Davyd highlighting the imminent problems that the famous Camden venue The Dublin Castle was facing, and that they needed £30,000 to prevent closure.

“It got me thinking: what is it that every venue has that they can use to raise funds whilst they are closed? The posters on the wall.

Radiohead at the Fleece and Firkin in Bristol (Fleece and Firkin/PA)

“Every venue creates its own unique posters and advertising, and I thought by being able to reproduce them and sell to fans, collectors and supporters we could do something immediately to raise money.”

MVT founder and chief executive Mark Davyd said: “Each venue has a unique heritage and many will have hosted legendary concerts and artists.

Mark Davyd from the Music Venue Trust (Music Venue Trust/PA)

“Part of each venue’s unique heritage is their own posters, leaflets and advertising from those said concerts.

“There is now a way that each venue can benefit from this financially, with fans able to play their part in saving their venues by owning a limited edition piece of art memorabilia.”

The Writing Is On The Wall series is available online at tcbmerchandise.com.