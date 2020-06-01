Adele latest celebrity to speak out following death of George Floyd

Adele has become the latest celebrity to condemn police violence against black people following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities around the world – including London, New York and Los Angeles – amid fury over Mr Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes.

Adele shared a picture of Mr Floyd and called for the movement against police violence not to get “disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now”.

She wrote on Instagram: “George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.

“So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!

“It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.

“I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice.”

Adele added the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #georgefloyd and #saytheirnames.

The US has been home to the worst clashes, with demonstrators battling police in cities across the country. Looting has broken out while curfews have been imposed in a bid to quell the trouble.

British star John Boyega said he does not want to “work in fear” when he is in the US as he addressed the unrest.

The Star Wars actor said he has “family and friends there who could be any one of the victims of things that don’t change”.

Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey and Anna Kendrick were among the stars joining the protests in Los Angeles, while Ariana Grande has also spoken out.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated more than £160,000 to a civil rights organisation in response to the protests while Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have previously pledged money to help pay for the bail of arrested protesters.