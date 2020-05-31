Lady Gaga on course to land three singles in top 40 after Chromatica release

Lady Gaga is on course to land three singles in the top 40 following the release of her new album Chromatica.

The singer looks set to hold on to the top spot with her current number one Rain On Me ft. Ariana Grande, keeping at bay DaBaby’s Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, which remains in second place.

Meanwhile, her collaboration with K-Pop superstars Blackpink, Sour Candy, starts at number 12, and her track Alice is at 21, according to The Official Chart: First Look, which is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

S1mba featuring DTG holds on at number three, while Powfu featuring Beabadoobee’s Death Bed rises to number four, and Drake’s Toosie Slide takes fifth place on the Official Singles Chart.

Breaking Me by German producer Topic and Swedish singer A7S is set to enter this week’s top 10, currently up five places to the sixth spot and Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy collaboration I Dunno is set to be this week’s highest new entry, currently at number 11.

The final Official Chart top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills on Friday from 4pm.