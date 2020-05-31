Lady Gaga joins Beyonce and Billie Eilish in voicing anger at George Floyd death

Lady Gaga has slammed President Donald Trump as a “racist” and a “fool” as she expressed her outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Protests have flared up across the United States after the handcuffed black man died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Video of the arrest, which has gone viral, shows Mr Floyd begging for air and saying, “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram, the singer wrote: “I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified.

“I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it.

“The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them.

“Every day people in America are racist, that’s a fact. Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in.

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken.

“We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fuelling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.

“It’s time for a change. I urge people to speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of people we love.”

Gaga is the latest in a string of stars to speak out over the death of the unarmed black man.

In a video on Instagram, Beyonce said: ““We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain.

“George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American.”

Billie Eilish slammed “All Lives Matter” supporters following Mr Floyd’s death.

She wrote: “I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…But holy f***ing s**t I’m gonna just start talking. If I hear one more white person say ‘all lives matter’ one more f***ing time I’m gonna lose my f***ing mind.

“Will you shut the f*** uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup???? No one else is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying you life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything about you.”