Kevin Hart ‘worried about next generation of black men’ after George Floyd death

Kevin Hart has said he is worried about the next generation of black men, following the death of George Floyd.

Protests have flared up across the United States after the handcuffed black man died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Video of the arrest, which has gone viral, shows Mr Floyd begging for air and saying, “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me.”

The officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Sharing a photograph on Instagram of himself with his two-year-old son Kenzo, comedian and actor Hart wrote: “As a father I’m worried about the future of our next generation of black men & the generations after that & the ones after that.

“If we do not do our job right now & do what we can to have a law put in place to help us feel protected in these streets then this type of crime will continue to happen without a worry in the world.

“A law needs to be put in place that will make these officers accountable as well as the other officers who are present at the scene of the crime. This needs to happen….This shouldn’t even be a discussion it should be an immediate ACTION!!!!!

Advertising

“We need all of you governors & mayors to step up and do the right thing. I don’t know how to go about this but I promise you that I will try my best to figure it out…..ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

“We deserve the right to feel safe. A law like this will give us a level of comfort.

“Consequences to such ridiculous acts should be immediate and known by all. 20yrs in prison or life in prison….it has to be something….the other officers present that don’t stop or prevent these acts should get time as well….SOMETHING HAS TO CHANGE IN THE SYSTEM NOOOOOOOOOOW!!!!!! Point blank…. Enough is Enough!”

Hart is one of a string of high-profile figures who has spoken out following the death of Mr Floyd.

Advertising

Rapper Cardi B wrote: “Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !

“You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”

Ariana Grande encouraged her fans to educated themselves about racism and wrote: “Again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.

“Our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up.

“There is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.”