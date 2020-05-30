Menu

Beckhams call repairman after home flooded by overfilled bath

Showbiz

Victoria Beckham shared a video of the visit.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has revealed she was forced to call a socially distanced repairman after her family’s home was flooded by an over-filled bath.

The fashion designer shared a video of a handyman, who shares a name with TV presenter Des O’Connor, using a dehumidifier to dry out the carpet and the floor.

(Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

She wrote: “Socially distanced emergency repair visit from Des O’Connor! Who knew?!

“Worth having a minor flooding incident with an overfilled bath for.”

Beckham and husband David appeared to quickly recover from the incident and the footballer shared photographs of the couple on a country walk.

He wrote: “Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn’t overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it.”

His wife replied: “The hat looked ok before someone ran it over.”

