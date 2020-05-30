Alex Bowen shaves Olivia Buckland’s head in lockdown

Olivia Buckland has revealed she tasked her husband Alex Bowen with shaving the back of her head while in lockdown.

The reality star shared a photo of Bowen concentrating as he shaved off her hair in the garden of their house.

She also showed off the finished results, captioning the photos: “Bowens buzzcuts in the garden today.”

The couple met when they came second on Love Island in 2016.

They got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare couples from the show that have remained together.

Buckland frequently shares photos of them with their French Bulldogs Winnie and Reggie on Instagram and is also documenting their extensive home renovation.