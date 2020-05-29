Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’

Taylor Swift has accused US President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”.

The singer criticised Mr Trump for his response to violent protests in Minneapolis over an incident where a black man died while being arrested.

A video of the incident appeared to show George Floyd gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck before he died on Monday night.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

In a tweet which tagged the President, Swift said: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?”

She added: “We will vote you out in November.”

The singer also quoted a tweet from the President that he said was addressed at the “thugs” who are “dishonouring the memory of George Floyd” with the protests.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Mr Trump added: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter placed a message alongside his tweet, warning that it breached the site’s rules for glorifying violence.

Mr Trump has claimed that he has been unfairly treated by the social media platform, and accused it of targeting him and his supporters.